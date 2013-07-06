FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hsieh becomes Taiwan's first grand slam title winner
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

Hsieh becomes Taiwan's first grand slam title winner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Peng Shuai of China (R) and Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan kiss their winners trophies after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Casey Dellacqua of Australia in their women's doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

LONDON (Reuters) - Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to win a grand slam title when she and Peng Shuai beat Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 7-6(1) 6-1 in the Wimbledon women’s doubles final on Saturday.

Hsieh and China’s Peng, the eighth seeds, took the first set in a tiebreak and romped through the second against their 12th-seeded Australian opponents to claim their first grand slam crown.

Peng is the third Chinese to win a grand slam doubles title.

It was the third time Dellacqua finished runner-up in a women’s doubles final at a grand slam. However, she did win the 2011 French Open mixed doubles title with American Scott Lipsky.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.