Hsieh becomes Taiwan's first grand slam title winner

Peng Shuai of China (R) and Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan kiss their winners trophies after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Casey Dellacqua of Australia in their women's doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

LONDON (Reuters) - Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to win a grand slam title when she and Peng Shuai beat Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 7-6(1) 6-1 in the Wimbledon women’s doubles final on Saturday.

Hsieh and China’s Peng, the eighth seeds, took the first set in a tiebreak and romped through the second against their 12th-seeded Australian opponents to claim their first grand slam crown.

Peng is the third Chinese to win a grand slam doubles title.

It was the third time Dellacqua finished runner-up in a women’s doubles final at a grand slam. However, she did win the 2011 French Open mixed doubles title with American Scott Lipsky.