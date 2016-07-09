Factbox: List of leading women's grand slam winners in professional era

LONDON (Reuters) - List of leading women's grand slam title winners in the professional era after Serena Williams drew level with Steffi Graf at the top by winning Wimbledon on Saturday
Serena Williams (U.S.) 22
Steffi Graff (Germany) 22
Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 18
Chris Evert (U.S.) 18
Margaret Court (Australia) 11 *
Monica Seles (U.S) 9
Billie Jean King (U.S.) 8 **
* Court leads overall standings with 24 grand slam titles but won 13 of her titles before the professional era
** King won a total of 12 grand slam singles titles but four of them were before the professional era
Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris