Factbox: List of leading women's grand slam winners in professional era

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 USA's Serena Williams and Germany's Angelique Kerber hold their respective winner and runner up trophies after Serena Williams won their womens singles final match

LONDON (Reuters) - List of leading women's grand slam title winners in the professional era after Serena Williams drew level with Steffi Graf at the top by winning Wimbledon on Saturday

Serena Williams (U.S.) 22

Steffi Graff (Germany) 22

Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 18

Chris Evert (U.S.) 18

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 USA's Serena Williams in action against Germany's Angelique Kerber during the womens singles final Toby Melville

Margaret Court (Australia) 11 *

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 USA's Serena Williams and Germany's Angelique Kerber hold their respective winner and runner up trophies after Serena Williams won their womens singles final match Toby Melville

Monica Seles (U.S) 9

Billie Jean King (U.S.) 8 **

* Court leads overall standings with 24 grand slam titles but won 13 of her titles before the professional era

** King won a total of 12 grand slam singles titles but four of them were before the professional era