Radwanska fights back against Williams to level 6-1 5-7

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis chamionships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska fought back to claim the second set and level the match 6-1 5-7 against Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Williams, who is chasing a 14th grand slam title, dominated the opening set, breaking for a 2-0 lead when Radwanska hit a forehand wide.

The 30-year-old American broke serve for the second time in the fourth game when the third seed’s forehand faltered again.

Williams let two set points slip in the sixth game, allowing Radwanska to get on the scoreboard, but she served an ace to bring up set point and followed that with another unreturnable blast to take the opener.

After being forced off court by a rain shower, Serena returned to turn the screw even further by breaking in the fourth game of the second for a 3-1 lead.

Radwanska, who had come into her first grand slam final with a respiratory infection, refused to lie down and dug in before breaking to level the second set when Williams sent a forehand long in the eighth game.

With Williams starting to show signs of anxiety, the Pole grew in confidence and got her nose in front to lead 6-5.

Serving to stay in the set Williams sent a backhand long to bring up two set points and then netted with the same shot to send the match into a decider.