Kvitova takes first set 6-3 against Bouchard

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic hits a return during her women's singles final tennis match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Petra Kvitova stood just one set away from lifting a second Wimbledon title after she outclassed Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 in the opening set of the final on Center Court on Saturday.

Much had been made of Bouchard’s raw power and determination to triumph in what she calls the “Temple of Tennis” but she was unable to cope with Czech sixth seed Kvitova’s more varied attacking style.

Bouchard, who was watched from the Royal Box by the British princess she had been named after, dropped serve in the fourth game after Kvitova hit a scoring crosscourt winner to end an entertaining rally that had sent both players scampering around the court.

Kvitova was broken when she first attempted to serve out the set at 5-2 but then broke her 20-year-old rival in the next game with a thumping service return.