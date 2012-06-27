Wozniacki dumped out by Paszek

LONDON (Reuters) - Seventh seed Caroline Wozniacki lost 5-7 7-6 6-4 to Austrian Tamira Paszek in a disrupted first-round clash at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

In a match which started on Tuesday and was interrupted again by rain on Wednesday, former world number one Wozniacki took the first set and led 2-0 in the second but Paszek continued to go for her shots and fought back to win a tiebreak 7-4 under the closed roof on Centre Court.

Paszek, who won the Eastbourne warm-up tournament last weekend, served for the match at 5-3 in the decider but Dane Wozniacki broke back, only to drop her serve in the next game to hand victory to the world number 37.

It was the first time Wozniacki, who has never won a grand slam title despite getting to the top of the rankings, had lost in the first round at Wimbledon.