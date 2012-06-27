FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wozniacki dumped out by Paszek
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Wozniacki dumped out by Paszek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Seventh seed Caroline Wozniacki lost 5-7 7-6 6-4 to Austrian Tamira Paszek in a disrupted first-round clash at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

In a match which started on Tuesday and was interrupted again by rain on Wednesday, former world number one Wozniacki took the first set and led 2-0 in the second but Paszek continued to go for her shots and fought back to win a tiebreak 7-4 under the closed roof on Centre Court.

Paszek, who won the Eastbourne warm-up tournament last weekend, served for the match at 5-3 in the decider but Dane Wozniacki broke back, only to drop her serve in the next game to hand victory to the world number 37.

It was the first time Wozniacki, who has never won a grand slam title despite getting to the top of the rankings, had lost in the first round at Wimbledon.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.