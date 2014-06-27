FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wozniacki keeps her cool to beat 16-year-old Croat
June 27, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Wozniacki keeps her cool to beat 16-year-old Croat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Ana Konjuh of Croatia during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki kept her composure to end the spirited run of 16-year-old Croat Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-0 in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

Wimbledon debutante Konjuh, the youngest player to reach the last 32 at the All England Club since 2005, forced Wozniacki on the backfoot for much of the first set, combining punchy hitting with deft touches at the net.

The world No.189 hit 19 winners compared to the Dane’s nine, but Wozniacki broke Konjuh’s spirit by winning nine games on the trot from 3-3 to seal a place in the second week of the grasscourt major for the fourth time.

The 16th seed will play either Australian Open champion Li Na or Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova on Monday she bids to reach the quarter-finals for first time.

Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar

