Wozniacki becomes latest seed to fall to Zahlova Strycova

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki became the third Wimbledon seed to fall at the hands of the Czech Republic’s Barbora Zahlova Strycova, dumped out of the fourth round 6-2 7-5 on Monday.

The 16th-seeded Dane has yet to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club and the 23-year-old must wait at least another year after world No.43 Zahlova Strycova claimed another notable scalp, having sent second seed Li Na packing in the previous round.

After a quick surrender of the opening set, Wozniacki dug deeper in the second, saving five match points before Zahlova Strycova booked her first grand slam quarter-final.

Zahlova Strycova next meets either fellow Czech Petra Kvitova, the sixth seed, or China’s Peng Shuai for a place in the last four.