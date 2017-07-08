Radwanska fights back to beat Bacsinszky
LONDON Poland's ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska recovered from a slow start to beat injury-troubled Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Saturday and reach the last 16.
LONDON Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki came within two points of defeat against unseeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit before recovering to win 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 and reach the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.
The Dane, seeded five, was getting overpowered as she trailed by a set and 3-5 to the powerful Kontaveit but she hung on grimly and turned the match around.
Kontaveit, one of the most dangerous unseeded players in the women's draw having won the Den Bosch grasscourt title in the build-up to Wimbledon, served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and was 30-0 ahead in that game.
She missed a routine backhand that would have given her three match points and Wozniacki leveled at 5-5.
World number 38 Kontaveit broke again to lead 6-5 but faltered on serve once more with the winning line so close.
She crumbled in the tiebreak and Wozniacki's experience paid off in the decider as the Dane moved through to a last-16 clash with hard-hitting American Coco Vandeweghe.
LONDON The prospect of Pat Cash guiding Coco Vandeweghe to a shock Wimbledon title 30 years after his own success may be edging closer to reality as the American moved seamlessly into the fourth round on Saturday.