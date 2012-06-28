Young guns Nishikori and Goffin make big statements

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Belgian wildcard David Goffin offered further evidence that size doesn’t matter on Thursday as two of the men’s tour’s brightest prospects advanced impressively to the third round of Wimbledon.

In a sport where being six foot tall is often seen as a prerequisite for progress, both are diminutive figures and Goffin, in particular, looks little older than the eager ball boys scampering around Court 14 during his 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-3 defeat of American Jesse Levine.

However, what they lack in height they both more than make up for in skill and power and along with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Canadian fast-riser Milos Raonic, are tipped as future top-10 material.

Nishikori, the elder of the quartet at 22 and already seeded 19 at this year’s championships after a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, had a resounding 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over Frenchman Florent Serra.

A big name back home, Nishikori was cheered on by an enthusiastic posse of camera-wielding Japanese as he became the first man from that nation to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Shuzo Matsuoka 17 years ago.

“It feels good. Always proud to make a new history,” the 5ft 10in Florida-based Nishikori told reporters.

“When I was in Japan, I think I was 11 and I trained a couple of times a year (with Matsuoka). I think that helped me a lot. He always sends me emails after my matches still.”

Goffin, 21, was handed a wildcard for his Wimbledon main draw debut after a stunning run to the last 16 as a qualifying round lucky loser at Roland Garros where he led Roger Federer by a set before going out.

Federer was full of praise then for the angelic-looking Goffin and the Belgian’s fan club will grow rapidly if he continues to play the kind of tennis he displayed after a nervy start against Levine on Thursday.

Striking the ball crisply he eventually outclassed qualifier Levine to set up a third round clash against another American Mardy Fish or Briton James Ward.

With a few people starting to recognize him, Goffin said he had felt a new kind of pressure.

“I didn’t start very well. I was a little bit nervous because on the paper I was favorite, but it’s never easy to manage a match like today,” the softly-spoken world No.70 said.

“I‘m feeling good though. I‘m really happy to turn this situation in my favor.”

While delighted to be in the third round, Goffin is clearly not satisfied yet and there is no chance of him basking in the kind comments of the man he idolizes in Paris.

“Roland Garros is behind me,” he said. “I just take the confidence from Paris to play here and we will see the next round. I‘m feeling good on grass now,” he said.

“I can play aggressive. I can do a lot of good things on grass. Maybe I can do another good performance.”

Another win and a top 50 place would be beckoning.

”With this result, I‘m probably not far from the top 50. I‘m working to be near the top but I‘m still working and I have a lot to work on in my game.

“I have a lot of confidence and we’ll see at the end of the year which ranking I have.”