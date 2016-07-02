FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Federer's had it easy, says last man to reach third round
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 2, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Federer's had it easy, says last man to reach third round

John Stonestreet

2 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 1/7/16 Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates during his match against Great Britain's Daniel EvansPaul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - As the last man through the door, German teenager Alexander Zverev finally reached Wimbledon's third round on Saturday after multiple rain breaks -- and had a message for organizers and the sporting great already sitting pretty a further round ahead.

Seeded 24th, Zverev battled past Russian dangerman Mikhail Youzhny, but it took him three hours and 19 minutes of court time to close out the final second-round match in the draw 6-4 3-6 6-0 3-6 6-2.

The last five games were played on Saturday, the day after third seed Roger Federer sealed his place in the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Briton Dan Evans.

The match was Federer's third in a row on Centre Court in what has been a rain-ravaged tournament.

Asked if putting Federer's match under the roof was fair at a time when he had yet to complete the previous round, Zverev told reporters: "He's a seven‑time champion here. I can't complain about it."

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Alexander Zverev of Germany v Dominic Thiem of Austria - Paris, France - 28/05/16. Zverev reacts.Gonzalo Fuentes

Federer acknowledged the disparity with a touch of humor after his match on Friday, telling a news conference: "I'm sorry ... I have to take (days off) when I can. I'm an old guy".

For 19-year-old Zverev, meanwhile, the circumstances are less ideal.

"It was difficult. I warmed up about eight times (for the Youzhny match) ... I have to play tomorrow now. It's not an easy schedule," said the German.

Meanwhile, Federer, over whom Zverev scored a first win in the Wimbledon warm-up event in Halle to enhance his standing as a potential future champion, will be able to rest.

"He will get today and tomorrow off. I have to play yesterday, today, and tomorrow and then maybe Monday," the German added.

(This story corrects fourth paragraph to remove reference to closed roof)

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.