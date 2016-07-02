Federer's had it easy, says last man to reach third round

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 1/7/16 Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates during his match against Great Britain's Daniel Evans

LONDON (Reuters) - As the last man through the door, German teenager Alexander Zverev finally reached Wimbledon's third round on Saturday after multiple rain breaks -- and had a message for organizers and the sporting great already sitting pretty a further round ahead.

Seeded 24th, Zverev battled past Russian dangerman Mikhail Youzhny, but it took him three hours and 19 minutes of court time to close out the final second-round match in the draw 6-4 3-6 6-0 3-6 6-2.

The last five games were played on Saturday, the day after third seed Roger Federer sealed his place in the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Briton Dan Evans.

The match was Federer's third in a row on Centre Court in what has been a rain-ravaged tournament.

Asked if putting Federer's match under the roof was fair at a time when he had yet to complete the previous round, Zverev told reporters: "He's a seven‑time champion here. I can't complain about it."

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Alexander Zverev of Germany v Dominic Thiem of Austria - Paris, France - 28/05/16. Zverev reacts. Gonzalo Fuentes

Federer acknowledged the disparity with a touch of humor after his match on Friday, telling a news conference: "I'm sorry ... I have to take (days off) when I can. I'm an old guy".

For 19-year-old Zverev, meanwhile, the circumstances are less ideal.

"It was difficult. I warmed up about eight times (for the Youzhny match) ... I have to play tomorrow now. It's not an easy schedule," said the German.

Meanwhile, Federer, over whom Zverev scored a first win in the Wimbledon warm-up event in Halle to enhance his standing as a potential future champion, will be able to rest.

"He will get today and tomorrow off. I have to play yesterday, today, and tomorrow and then maybe Monday," the German added.

