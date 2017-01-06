FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Konjuh to meet Davis in Auckland final
January 6, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 7 months ago

Konjuh to meet Davis in Auckland final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 1, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Ana Konjuh of Croatia hits a shot to Kurumi Nara of Japan on day four of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

(Reuters) - Croatian Ana Konjuh overpowered German Julia Goerges 6-3 4-6 6-3 at the Auckland Classic on Friday to reach her second career WTA final.

The eighth seed will meet American Lauren Davis in the final after seventh-seeded Jelena Ostapenko retired trailing 4-1 in the third set due to illness.

The unseeded Goerges stunned former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the quarter-finals but Konjuh ensured there was not another shock at the tournament in which top seed Serena Williams was upset by fellow American Madison Brengle.

Ostapenko took the first set against Davis 6-4 before the American leveled the match and the Latvian was unable to continue after falling behind in the decider.

"I woke up with a fever, with coughing and everything. I feel much worse today than yesterday," Ostapenko said.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond

