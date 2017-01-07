FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Davis wins in Auckland to earn first WTA title
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 7, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 7 months ago

Davis wins in Auckland to earn first WTA title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Lauren Davis of the United States returns a shot to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on day three of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images *** Local Caption *** 2016-08-31T160352Z_462152083_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_TENNIS-U-S-OPEN.JPG

(Reuters) - American Lauren Davis won her first WTA title by defeating Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-1 in the Auckland Classic final on Saturday.

The early exits of Serena and Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki meant the tournament had lost much of its fizz and the final was left to two players ranked 47th and 61st in the world.

The 23-year-old Davis, who lost two finals in 2016, dominated her erratic 19-year-old opponent from the outset with her consistency and powerful serve.

"The feeling is indescribable, it's definitely an incredible feeling to win my first WTA title at my favorite tournament," the Florida-based Davis said in an interview.

"I've been waiting for this moment for quite a few years.

"It's definitely surreal. I had two finals last year, and it was definitely discouraging and frustrating. But I guess third time's the charm!"

Konjuh said the loss was tough to swallow but was happy to have reached a final so early in 2017.

"Of course I'm disappointed to lose in a final, but it's not a bad way to start the season," she said.

Konjuh was plagued by errors and struggled with her serve throughout the match. She was broken twice in the first set and three times in the second.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.