Azarenka pulls out of Rogers Cup
August 5, 2013 / 2:35 AM / in 4 years

Azarenka pulls out of Rogers Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus blows a kiss after defeating Maria Joao Koehler of Portugal in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

CARLSBAD, California (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka, who lost in the Carlsbad Open final to Sam Stosur on Sunday, has pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a lower back injury, the tournament announced.

The world number two had been playing in her first tournament since Wimbledon, where she was forced to pull out of her second round match due to knee and hip injuries.

“I‘m so disappointed that I can’t make it to Toronto as I added it to my schedule knowing what an important event it is,” said Azarenka.

The tournament begins on Monday.

Reporting by Matt Cronin; Editing by Peter Rutherford

