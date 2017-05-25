FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Azarenka handed Mallorca Open wildcard
#Sports News
May 25, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 3 months ago

Azarenka handed Mallorca Open wildcard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Apr 2, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Victoria Azarenka celebrates after her match against Svetlana Kuznetsova (not pictured) in the women's singles final of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Azarenka won 6-3, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has been handed a wildcard into next month's Mallorca Open as she gears up for a return to Wimbledon following the birth of her son last year.

Azarenka, who won the Brisbane, Indian Wells and Miami tournaments prior to announcing her pregnancy in July 2016, is currently unranked.

"I am happy to announce that I will come back on court in Mallorca," Azarenka told reporters of the tournament that starts on June 18. "I am very willing to play again and it will be special to do it in such an unbelievable place."

The 27-year-old Belarusian, who has won two Australian Open titles, has a protected ranking entry into the Wimbledon Championships, starting on July 3.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

