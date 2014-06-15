FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivanovic wins first grass-court title at Edgbaston
June 15, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Ivanovic wins first grass-court title at Edgbaston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia reacts during her women's singles match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reuters) - Ana Ivanovic warmed up for Wimbledon by capturing her first grasscourt title with a 6-3 6-2 victory over the Czech Republic’s Barbora Zahlavova Strycova in the Aegon Classic on Sunday.

The former world number one dropped her serve in the opening game but from then on dominated the contest to win her third title of the season and 14th overall.

“I couldn’t ask for better preparation (for Wimbledon) than to win my first title on grass,” the Serbian said after following in the footsteps of players such as Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova by winning the tournament in Edgbaston.

”It definitely feels very special, not just to win my first title on grass, but to put my name next to champions like that.

“Hopefully they can help me with my smashes!” she added, referring to a few missed overheads in the final.

Writing by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Justin Palmer

