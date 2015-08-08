Bouchard splits with another coach after poor run

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits the ball during her match against Ying-Ying Duan of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Eugenie Bouchard’s coaching merry-go-round will take another turn after the Canadian announced on Friday she had split with Sam Sumyk following a six months blighted by injury and a succession of early exits from tournaments.

The 21-year-old will be coached temporarily by Serbian Marko Dragic at the Roger’s Cup in Toronto as she seeks to rebound from her first-round loss at Wimbledon.

Bouchard parted ways with long-time coach Nick Saviano in November, ending a partnership which saw her reach the semi-finals of three of the four grand slams during last year’s break-out season, including a maiden final appearance at Wimbledon.

But since a run to the quarter-finals at this year’s Australian Open, the former world number five’s ranking has slumped to 25 and she has been beaten in opening matches at eight tournaments, including the French Open.

“I just feel like I haven’t been quite myself, my confident, aggressive game lately and that’s something that I’ve been working on very hard in practice,” Bouchard told reporters at a pre-tournament media conference.

“I have the belief and I know my skills are still there and nothing can just vanish ... It’s just about working hard to getting back on track.”

Bouchard said she had no plans in place for a permanent coaching appointment.

“I‘m looking for someone who can help me improve all areas of my game,” she said. “I think it’s very important to be able to address the technical side, the tactical side, the mental side and the physical side.”

Bouchard opens her Rogers Cup campaign against Swiss teen Belinda Bencic on Tuesday.