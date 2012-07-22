Cibulkova eases past Bartoli in California final

CARLSBAD, California (Reuters) - Dominika Cibulkova won her second career title when she romped to a routine 6-1 7-5 victory over top seed Marion Bartoli to win the Carlsbad Open on Sunday.

In an impressive display from behind the baseline, the second seeded Slovakian was quicker around the court than her French opponent, rallying from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to record an important victory ahead of the Olympics.

The 23-year-old Cibulkova won the tournament without dropping a set and will rise to number 13 in the rankings when they are released on Monday, one place lower than her career high.

“In past finals I was too nervous and this was first final I was just going for it,” Cibulkova told reporters after outlasting Bartoli, who had eked out three-set wins over her last three opponents to reach the final.

Cibulkova, who captured her maiden title in Moscow last November, has one week to prepare for the London Olympics tennis tournament starting on July 28, one day after the opening ceremony.