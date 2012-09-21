Robson ends Britain's 22-year wait for WTA finalist

(Reuters) - Teenager Laura Robson scaled new heights when she became Britain’s first woman to reach a WTA singles final for 22 years after beating Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in Guangzhou.

Robson won 6-4 6-2 to set up a final against Chinese Taipei’s Su-Wei Hsieh.

Jo Durie was the last British woman to reach a main tour final in 1990 at Newport, United States.

Sara Gomer was the last British woman to win a WTA singles title, in 1988.

Robson has been tipped for great things since winning the Wimbledon junior singles title as a 14-year-old and this year has begun delivering on her undoubted potential, climbing to 74 in the WTA world rankings.

She won a silver medal in mixed doubles with Andy Murray at the London Olympics last month and followed that with two huge scalps at the U.S. Open where she beat former champion Kim Clijsters and former French Open champion Li Na.

The London-based 18-year-old also reached the semi-finals in Palermo in July.