FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wozniacki beats Kuznetsova to reach Eastbourne quarters
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 24, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Wozniacki beats Kuznetsova to reach Eastbourne quarters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - Aegon International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne - 24/6/15 Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during the third round match Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki reached the quarter-finals of Eastbourne’s Aegon Championships with a topsy-turvy defeat of Svetlana Kuznetsova on Wednesday.

The Dane surrendered the first set after leading 5-1 but recovered to win 6-7(3) 6-3 6-1 as Kuznetsova faded.

Despite taking charge of the match, second seed Wozniacki said she was worried right to the end against the former U.S. Open and French Open champion.

“I was 5-1 up in that first set, so when I was 5-1 up in the third set I was thinking to myself that I really couldn’t repeat what happened earlier,” she said.

“I served better as the match went on, tried to take the ball a little earlier.”

The world number five plays Andrea Petkovic next at the traditional seaside grasscourt tournament after the German beat American CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3 6-4.

Eugenie Bouchard’s problems continued as last year’s Wimbledon runner-up retired with an abdominal injury when trailing Belinda Bencic 6-4 3-0.

”I was feeling it during the match,“ Canada’s Bouchard told reporters. ”It just wasn’t smart for me to take a risk, and, you know, potentially be out for a long time.

“It’s something I want to kind of take care of right away.”

“I‘m going to play (Wimbledon) no matter what, even if I‘m on one leg,” added Bouchard, who has suffered a string of early defeats this year.

British wildcard Johanna Konta continued her surprise run with another shock, this time the world number 146 knocking over Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, a day after beating world number eight Ekaterina Makarova.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.