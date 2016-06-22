Konta overwhelms Kvitova to reach Eastbourne quarters

Britain Tennis - Aegon International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne - 22/6/16 Great Britain's Johanna Konta in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

EASTBOURNE, England (Reuters) - Britain's Johanna Konta overwhelmed twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the Aegon International on Wednesday, showing off her grasscourt credentials in an impressive display.

Konta, the 11th seed, let slip a 5-2 lead in the opening set but stormed back to win 5-7 6-4 6-0 on centre court by the seaside on England's Sussex coast.

Having steadied herself to win the second set, Konta breezed through the decider as fifth seed Kvitova, wearing a strapping on her left thigh, faded.

The 25-year-old will play either Andrea Petkovic or Ekaterina Makarova in the quarter-finals.

Their match was not completed on Wednesday when rain arrived late in the day.

"Both of us were playing at a really good level in parts and struggling to keep that up in others," British number one Konta said. "I think I just managed to string a few points together."

Top seed Agnieszka Radwanska, runner-up last year, reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Eugenie Bouchard and will face Dominika Cibulkova next.