Vesnina and Makarova win WTA Finals doubles title

Tennis - Singapore WTA Finals Doubles Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore - 30/10/2016 - Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Elena Vesnina of Russia celebrate after defeating Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russian pair Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova claimed their first WTA Finals doubles title with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The Olympic champions were broken when they served for the opening set at 5-4 but regrouped in the tiebreak to edge ahead of the third seeded American-Czech partnership before a single break in the second set proved enough to seal the title.

Left-hander Makarova finished off the contest on the pair's fourth championship point when Mattek-Sands could only get the frame of her racket to a booming serve out wide.

"It was such a great match and a real pleasure to play in," Vesnina said. "It was really tough until the end, a really close match and we were so happy that we won it."

The Russian pair beat defending champions Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis in the semi-finals late on Saturday and their victory on Sunday makes up for their final defeat in the tournament three years ago, when it was hosted in Istanbul.