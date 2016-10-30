FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Vesnina and Makarova win WTA Finals doubles title
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2016 / 11:00 AM / in 10 months

Vesnina and Makarova win WTA Finals doubles title

John O'Brien

2 Min Read

Tennis - Singapore WTA Finals Doubles Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore - 30/10/2016 - Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Elena Vesnina of Russia celebrate after defeating Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Lucie Safarova of the Czech RepublicYong Teck Lim

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russian pair Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova claimed their first WTA Finals doubles title with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The Olympic champions were broken when they served for the opening set at 5-4 but regrouped in the tiebreak to edge ahead of the third seeded American-Czech partnership before a single break in the second set proved enough to seal the title.

Left-hander Makarova finished off the contest on the pair's fourth championship point when Mattek-Sands could only get the frame of her racket to a booming serve out wide.

"It was such a great match and a real pleasure to play in," Vesnina said. "It was really tough until the end, a really close match and we were so happy that we won it."

The Russian pair beat defending champions Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis in the semi-finals late on Saturday and their victory on Sunday makes up for their final defeat in the tournament three years ago, when it was hosted in Istanbul.

Editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.