Kuznetsova signs off with a scowl after Singapore run ends

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Svetlana Kuznetsova signed off for the season with a scowl on Saturday after her unlikely run at the WTA Finals was ended by Dominika Cibulkova.

The Russian was the last player to arrive in Singapore after being the eighth and final woman to qualify for the season-ending event courtesy of her Kremlin Cup triumph last weekend.

Her never-say-die attitude was on full show when she came from behind to win group matches against Agnieszka Radwanska and Karolina Pliskova that earned her the place in the last four.

On Saturday, though, the 31-year-old had the whip hand after dominating the opening set but Cibulkova, roared on by her family and coach, rallied to win 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4.

As Cibulkova dropped to the court in delight, Kuznetsova declined to wait at the net for the traditional handshake and the Slovakian was forced to approach her for a curt acknowledgement as she packed away her rackets.

Her mood had clearly not improved when she faced the media soon afterwards, saying initially that unspecified distractions off the court had bothered her before adding another cryptic comment.

"I think overall I was frustrated for other thing which I thought was a little bit unprofessional," she said.

Tennis - Singapore WTA Finals Singles Semifinals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore - 29/10/2016 - Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia reacts after losing a point against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia Edgar Su

"But overall, Dominika played really good. She was really aggressive. I was short in some shots, and in the end I think she just was aggressive and I was not. That's it."

Kuznetsova said she had no problem with Cibulkova herself and the Slovakian said having to approach the Russian for a handshake was not a major issue.

"Sometimes you can get upset after the match and that's normal," she told reporters. "We are fine, but we are not like best friends on tour, you know. We're fine, but it wasn't like we're going to hug each other. But it was okay."

Although former French and U.S. Open champion Kuznetsova would have preferred her season to be extended for one more day, she was clearly ready for a bit of rest and recuperation.

"I have to go to bed and sleep relaxed, not thinking about the matches, not being nervous all the time,"

"Because last five weeks, I was thinking about next day to play a match every single day.

"So I'm like dreaming of just relaxing, relaxing the nerve, and then I just want to have good season and good pre-season, and next year just to be consistent.

"I think I got lots of confidence after finishing the year like that."