Kvitova targets Fed Cup win after WTA Finals exit

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Petra Kvitova has set her sights on winning a third Fed Cup in four years for the Czech Republic after she was unceremoniously dumped out of the WTA Finals on Friday.

The Wimbledon champion needed to win her final group match against Caroline Wozniacki to stay in the season-ending championship but was sent packing with a 6-2 6-3 loss.

“It’s really tough to say it was a disappointing week,” said Kvitova, who beat Maria Sharapova for the first time in three years but lost to Agnieska Radwanska and then Wozniacki.

”Of course, I wanted to play the semi-finals here, but you know, I think I did great job during the season.

”I won my second grand slam... and that’s something what I really enjoyed.

“Of course I wanted to win today but Caro played very relaxed and played so well. She was better on the court. I‘m just glad that I beat Maria yesterday.”

Kvitova, 24, won three titles in 2014, including a second Wimbledon crown, to climb to third in the world rankings.

She had hoped to add a second WTA Finals title but was unable to produce her best on the indoor hardcourts,.

PERFECT ENDING

However, the left-hander’s season is not over yet, with the Fed Cup final against Germany to be played in Prague next month.

Kvitova has already won the Fed Cup, in 2011 and 2012, and said a third win would be the perfect ending to 2014.

“I love playing Fed Cup because it’s for my country and I always really love to play team competitions,” she said.

“It’s something very special for me to play, because tennis is so individual, and to be as a team for two, three weeks during the year is just great.”

Kvitova’s goals for next year are to add to her grand slam collection and improve her ranking. Although she reached number two in the world in 2011, she has never made the top spot.

“I will do everything I can on the grand slams and on the ranking as well,” she said.

”I think the number before your name, it’s always how you are doing in the big tournaments, especially grand slams, and that’s what I think I have to do better than this year.

“I won a grand slam, but the other three I didn’t really have a great result so I think that’s going to be like the goal for next season.”