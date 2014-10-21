Unforced errors hurt Sharapova in Singapore opener

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (L) is congratulated by Maria Sharapova of Russia after their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova was left to bemoan her erratic serving and a plethora of unforced errors as she opened her WTA Finals campaign with a painful loss to a resurgent Caroline Wozniacki in a marathon three-setter on Tuesday.

The Russian has a chance to end the week as world number one but her 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-2 defeat in three hours and 13 minutes was the worst possible start to the tournament for the French Open champion as she lost to Wozniacki for the second time in a row.

“Yeah, I just had way more unforced errors than she did. She was the more consistent one,” a jaded-looking Sharapova told reporters after her opening White Group loss.

“I felt like I had opportunities in the first set but didn’t commit to finishing it off when I was serving for it and when I was up in the tiebreaker,” the world number two added.

”It turned into a much tougher match than I feel like it should have been. But I feel like I did that I can only blame myself for that. Physically it was an incredibly tough match.

“In the end, I think I just went for a little too much and maybe just didn’t commit enough, didn’t move forward enough, held back a little bit.”

Sharapova’s guts and determination have never been in question but her propensity to get tight when serving on big points came back to haunt her time and again on Tuesday, something the Russian was well aware of.

“The serve was definitely not helping me, she served much better in the first set than I did,” Sharapova said of the nine double faults she coughed up in the opener, part of 15 she managed overall.

“I think that really changed things around in the tiebreaker. But, yeah, that’s something that I’ll hopefully improve in the next match,” added Sharapova, who produced 61 unforced errors.

Sharapova now needs to win her remaining White Group matches against Agnieszka Radwanska and Petra Kvitova to stand any chance of advancing to the semi-finals and keeping her hopes of a title victory and year-end number one ranking on track.

“Well, the positive is that this is a round robin format and I have a chance to go out there and play again and hopefully have a better result,” Sharapova added.

”Of course it’s disappointing after such a long match, as I said, to be the one that lost it.

“But then if you want to give yourself a chance, you can’t dwell on it for too long. You got to go out there and try to win the last two.”