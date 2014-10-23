Wozniacki close to semis after Radwanska victory

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates her win over Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki all but booked her place in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals with an impressive 7-5 6-3 win over Agnieszka Radwanska on Thursday.

Showing no signs of fatigue after her exhausting three-set win over Maria Sharapova two days earlier, Wozniacki rebounded from a slow start to overrun Radwanska with an ominous display.

Wozniacki was down an early service break in the opening set but quickly got back on terms and proved too strong for Radwanska, running the Pole ragged on Singapore’s purple hardcourts.

”I just kept fighting for every point. There was some ridiculous shot making there at times,“ said Wozniacki. ”I just had to keep going and keep trying to stay close to the baseline really.

“I’ve been pleased with the way I’ve been running a lot of balls down, been serving well, just taking advantage of the important points.”

With one group match still to go against Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Wozniacki is almost certain to reach the semi-finals for just the second time in the elite season-ending championship.

Radwanska also has a chance of advancing after she won her opening match against Kvitova. She faces Sharapova in her last match.

”It was really tight match (against Wozniacki), especially the first set,“ Radwanska said. ”I really had some chances in the first set for 4-1, and then the end of the set as well.

“Until 3-all in the second set, it was pretty much game by game. But then I think I just didn’t serve good enough that match.”

Wozniacki went all the way to the final in 2010 when she was ranked number one in the world but failed to qualify in each of the next three years as her game started to unravel.

The 26-year-old has seen fortunes turn around in recent months, however, since splitting with her fiance, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.

Seemingly rejuvenated, she reached the final of the U.S. Open in New York for the second time to qualify for the lucrative WTA finals.

“I need to get out of the group first,” she said when asked if she could go on and capture the biggest win of her career.

”Honestly, I don’t think there is any favorites here. I just think everyone can beat anyone on a good day.

“That’s showed this week. We’re all playing really well. You just need to try and go for it every time.”