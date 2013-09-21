FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wildcard Zhang wins maiden WTA singles title in Guangzhou
September 21, 2013 / 10:25 AM / 4 years ago

Wildcard Zhang wins maiden WTA singles title in Guangzhou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s wildcard entrant Zhang Shuai won her maiden WTA Tour singles title with a 7-6 (1) 6-1 victory over American qualifier Vania King in the Guangzhou Open final on Saturday.

Playing in her first singles final, the 112th-ranked Zhang continued her run of straight-set victories and won the $500,000 hard-court tournament in front of her delighted home crowd.

After an evenly-matched first set, Zhang ran through the second, winning 16 of the last 17 points against the 124th-ranked American.

Zhang, whose previous best singles performance was reaching the semi-finals in the same event in 2010, became the fifth Chinese player to win a WTA title after Li Na, Zheng Jie, Yan Zi and Sun Tiantian.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

