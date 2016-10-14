FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Gavrilova stuns Kerber at Hong Kong Open
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 14, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

Gavrilova stuns Kerber at Hong Kong Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - China Open Women's Singles Third Round - Beijing, China - 06/10/16. Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.Thomas Peter

HONG KONG (Reuters) - World number one Angelique Kerber crashed out of the Hong Kong Open after a shock 6-3 6-1 defeat by Australia's Daria Gavrilova as defending champion Jelena Jankovic pulled off a comeback victory over Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

German Kerber, who also suffered a surprise loss to Elina Svitolina in the round of 16 at last week's China Open, made six double faults and struggled on serve throughout as her 38th-ranked opponent secured victory in an hour and 14 minutes.

Moscow-born Gavrilova, 22, fired down five aces as she continues her quest for a first WTA singles title and will next face Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the final.

Her victory over Kerber, who surged to the top of the rankings after winning the Australian and U.S. Open titles this year as well as reaching the Wimbledon final, was her first against the German Olympic silver medalist in six meetings.

"I guess I'm really excited, I've played Angie six times and now I've finally won, it's really exciting," Gavrilova said.

"I was prepared for a battle. I think Angie has had a long season. I didn't expect to win that easily but I was ready to turn it around and get a win against her."

Mladenovic defeated American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 3-6 6-3 7-6(3).

Unseeded Cornet, who ousted second seed Venus Williams in the previous round, committed 13 double faults as seventh seed Jankovic secured a 3-6 6-4 6-2 win to set up a semi-final clash with Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Former world number one Wozniacki, the fifth seed, took just under 90 minutes to oust China's Wang Qiang 6-3 7-5.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien and Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.