FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Wozniacki ends Jankovic title defense in Hong Kong semis
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 15, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 10 months ago

Wozniacki ends Jankovic title defense in Hong Kong semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Hong Kong Open semi-finals - Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark v Jelena Jankovic of Serbia - Hong Kong, China - 15/10/16. Wozniacki returns a shot.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki ousted defending champion Jelena Jankovic 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Wozniacki will play Kristina Mladenovic in the final on Sunday after the Frenchwoman beat Australian youngster Daria Gavrilova 7-5 6-3.

Denmark's Wozniacki, who is yet to lose a set in the tournament, struggled to hold serve in the opening stages but held her nerve to break Jankovic's serve five times and come out on top in a battle between two former world number ones.

Wozniacki, who won the Pan Pacific Open last month, will look to secure her second Tour title of the year when she takes on Mladenovic.

Gavrilova defeated world number one Angelique Kerber on Friday, but the Australian was brought back down to earth by the unseeded Mladenovic.

She will be bidding to win her first major singles title on Sunday but will need to record her first victory over Wozniacki who has won both their meetings.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.