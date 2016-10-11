FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kerber makes short work of Sakkari in Hong Kong
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 11, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Kerber makes short work of Sakkari in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Germany's Angelique Kerber beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4 6-4 to reach the Hong Kong Open second round on Tuesday as fourth seed Samantha Stosur suffered a shock loss to unseeded Japanese Nao Hibino.

Kerber, the world number one who crashed out of last week's China Open in the round of 16 at the hands of Elina Svitolina, made five double faults but saved eight of 10 break points against world number 97 Sakkari.

"I had never played my opponent and that makes it tough," Kerber told reporters. "It will be the same in my next match. But in the end I have to focus on my game."

The German will face American Louisa Chirico in the next round.

Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark beat China's Zheng Saisai 6-1 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with Britain's Heather Watson who is seeded ninth and beat New Zealand's Marina Erakovic 7-5 7-6(9).

Defending champion Jelena Jankovic of Serbia beat American Samantha Crawford 6-3 6-1.

Stosur completed a hat-trick of first-round exits following her defeats at the China and Wuhan Opens as she was well beaten by Hibino who is ranked 84th in the world.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengalaru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.