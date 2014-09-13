FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top seed Lisicki sets up final date with Pliskova in Hong Kong
#Sports News
September 13, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Top seed Lisicki sets up final date with Pliskova in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Sabine Lisicki returns a shot during her match against China's Zheng Saisai during the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Tennis Open in Hong Kong September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - German top seed Sabine Lisicki and Czech Karolina Pliskova both survived second-set meltdowns during their semi-finals on Saturday to set up a title clash in the WTA Hong Kong Open.

Lisicki, who received a wild card to play in the tournament, battled past former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone 6-3 3-6 6-2 in two hours in the $250,000 tournament.

The world number 31 was broken twice in the second set but regained her composure to stave off the fightback from the Italian, ranked 74.

Number three seed Pliskova made a brisk start in her semi-final against Alison van Uytvanck, winning the first four games, but the Belgian fought back to win the second set and square the match.

World number 36 Pliskova suffered an early break in the decider but recovered to win 6-1 4-6 6-4 after a grueling two-hour match.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
