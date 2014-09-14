FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lisicki ends trophy drought with Hong Kong title
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 14, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Lisicki ends trophy drought with Hong Kong title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Winner Sabine Lisicki of Germany (L) and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova pose with their trophies after their Hong Kong Open women's singles final match September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - German top seed Sabine Lisicki recovered from a woeful start to beat Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-5 6-3 in the final of the WTA Hong Kong Open for her first title in more than three years.

The world number 31, who received a wild card to play in the $250,000 tournament, suffered two early breaks to fall behind 5-1 in the opening set but fought back to win the next six games and the set.

Lisicki continued to dominate in the second set and raced to a 4-1 lead but number three seed Pliskova, ranked 36 in the world, broke to stage a brief fightback and get the set back on serve at 3-4.

The German, who served five aces in the second set, broke Pliskova again in the eighth game and then held serve to close out the match and bag her first crown since her victory in Dallas in 2011.

It was also Lisicki’s third victory in as many matches this year against the 22-year-old Pliskova, who lost her third singles final of 2014.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.