Jankovic outlasts Kerber to claim Hong Kong title
October 18, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Jankovic outlasts Kerber to claim Hong Kong title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia returns a shot against Oceane Dodin of France on day one of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Jelena Jankovic made it a Serbian win double in Asia on Sunday as she fought back from a set down to beat Germany’s Angelique Kerber to take the Hong Kong Open title.

The former world number one triumphed 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 to claim her 15th WTA Title and second of the year.

The success came shortly after compatriot Novak Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win the Shanghai Masters title in China.

Kerber needed a win to secure a place in the eight woman end-of-season WTA Finals in Singapore next week and started brightly with an opening break as she took the set 6-3.

The second proved another tight affair with three breaks of serve each before a tiebreak which Jankovic edged 7-4 after both players excelled with returns.

Jankovic was buoyed by the success and found her serving rhythm in the decider as Kerber failed to force a break point and collapsed as the Serb ran out a strong winner.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore

