Halep wins Bucharest title

Romanian former gymnast Nadia Comaneci (C) and former tennis player Ilie Nastase offer a champagne bottle to compatriot Simona Halep as she holds the trophy of the BRD Bucharest Open international tennis tournament after defeating Roberta Vinci of Italy in their women's singles final match in Bucharest July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

(Reuters) - Home favorite Simona Halep beat Roberta Vinci 6-1 6-3 to win the inaugural Bucharest Open on Sunday - the Romanian’s second title of the year.

The world number three needed little more than an hour to wrap up the final against the second seeded Italian.

Vinci did threaten a comeback when she led 2-0 at the start of the second set, but Halep swept past her to march to the title - holding serve to love to close it out.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist will need to go some to match her 2013 season when she won six titles.

In Austria, Germany’s Andrea Petkovic claimed the Bad Gastein title, ending the dream run of rising American star Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-3.