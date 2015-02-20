Resurgent Halep ousts Wozniacki to reach Dubai final

Simona Halep of Romania returns the ball to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles tennis semi-final match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Simona Halep beat Caroline Wozniacki 2-6 6-1 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Dubai Championships on Friday as the indefatigable Romanian pounded her foe from the baseline.

The Romanian top seed will be favorite to overcome Karolina Pliskova in Saturday’s Aviation Club final after the Czech baseliner subdued Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 6-4 5-7 7-5 in the other semi.

“Day by day, I’ve played better – I tried to be aggressive, I’m playing good tennis, I’m feeling relaxed,” Halep said in a courtside interview.