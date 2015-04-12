Schmiedlova claims first WTA title

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia hits a return to Alize Cornet of France during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

(Reuters) - Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova claimed her first WTA title and deprived Camila Giorgi her own milestone with a 6-4 6-3 victory in the Katowice Open final on Sunday.

Italian Giorgi had upset home favorite and top seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals and was favorite for Sunday’s showpiece but the third seed was unable to produce her best attacking tennis.

Giorgi also fell at the final hurdle in the Polish city last year when she squandered a match point against France’s Alize Cornet.

World number 67 Schmiedlova recovered from an early break of serve to win four straight games, clinching the first set in 47 minutes. She also battled back from behind in the second set.