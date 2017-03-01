FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
#Sports News
March 1, 2017

Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Dubai Open - Women's Singles Final - Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark v Elina Svitolina of Ukraine - Dubai, UAE - 25/2/2017 - Elina Svitolina in action. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, the tournament’s top seed, beat qualifier Jang Su-Jeong 6-2 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.

“Defending champ @ElinaSvitolina has withdrawn from @alyawtamo with a lower left leg injury,” the WTA said on its official Twitter account.

Svitolina won the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth and the biggest title of her career, to move into the WTA’s top 10 for the first time.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

