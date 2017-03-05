FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Barty beats Hibino to win Malaysian Open
#Sports News
March 5, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 6 months ago

Barty beats Hibino to win Malaysian Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.

The 20-year-old Barty, who returned to tennis this year after taking time out to play cricket, served seven aces during the match, which was halted for more than an hour in the first set due to rain.

Barty showed her mental tenacity against world number 106 Hibino and kept her momentum rolling into the second set to wrap up the match in an hour and 13 minutes.

Defending champion and top seed Elina Svitolina withdrew from the tournament with a leg injury on Wednesday.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon

