FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharap-ova and out as bug forces top seed to withdraw
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 27, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Sharap-ova and out as bug forces top seed to withdraw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maria Sharapova hits a return during a training at the resort town of Acapulco, ahead of the annual Mexico Open, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Gamez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A stomach virus caused world number two Maria Sharapova to pull out of the Acapulco International in Mexico just hours before her semi-final on Friday.

”I‘m really sorry to have to withdraw,“ the top-seeded Russian said on her website (www.mariasharapova.com). ”I had a great start to the event and was hoping I could recover in time for tonight’s match but unfortunately it was not enough time.

“I want to thank the tournament for organizing such a great event and most importantly the fans who were so passionate during all my matches.”

French Open champion Sharapova, winner of five grand slam titles, reached the last four of the hardcourt tournament with a 6-1 4-6 6-2 win over Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova on Thursday.

Sharapova, who will next play at Indian Wells, California from March 11, was due to meet Caroline Garcia of France in the semi-finals.

Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.