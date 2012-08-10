FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azarenka withdraws from Montreal with knee injury
August 10, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Azarenka withdraws from Montreal with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return during her match against Tamira Paszek of Austria at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL (Reuters) - World number one Victoria Azarenka withdrew from the rain-hit Montreal Cup on Friday with a knee injury the Belarusian blamed on a quick turnaround after competing at the London Olympics.

“I had no time to recover and my body is feeling it,” she told reporters. “I just felt my knee was not in good shape. Hopefully it is nothing serious.”

Azarenka, who will also miss next week’s Cincinnati Masters, said she is hopeful of being ready to play in the August 27-Sep.9 U.S. Open, the year’s final grand slam.

The 23-year-old Belarusian was tied 3-3 in her second-round match on Thursday before it was delayed by rain and her decision to withdraw puts her top ranking in jeopardy.

Should Agnieszka Radwanska, who plays South African Chanelle Scheepers in a third-round encounter later on Friday, win the tournament she will replace Azarenka atop the rankings.

Reporting by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
