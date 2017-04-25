FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Muguruza confirmed to play at Birmingham grasscourt event
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Science News
April 25, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 4 months ago

Muguruza confirmed to play at Birmingham grasscourt event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 27, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Garbine Muguruza of Spain hits a forehand against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (not pictured) on day seven of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Wozniacki won 7-6(1), 0-0 (ret.). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Wimbledon runner-up Garbine Muguruza will prepare for this year's Championships on the Birmingham grass courts after confirming she has entered June's Aegon Classic on Tuesday.

The Spanish player, beaten by Serena Williams in the 2015 Wimbledon final, is one of four current top-10 players on the entry list for the June 17-25 event.

Britain's Johanna Konta, defending Birmingham champion Madison Keys and former French Open runner-up Simona Halep will also be involved at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

The Aegon Classic is one of two WTA Premier level grasscourt tournaments leading up to Wimbledon, with the Eastbourne championships taking place the week after.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.