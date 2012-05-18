FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serena Williams goes into last four as Pennetta quits
#Sports News
May 18, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

Serena Williams goes into last four as Pennetta quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns the ball to Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan during their match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - Serena Williams enjoyed an easy passage into the semi-finals of the Italian Open tennis on Friday when her opponent Flavia Pennetta retired with a right wrist injury.

The Italian, ranked 21, had treatment at 3-0 down and decided to quit when Williams was leading 4-0 and 40-0.

Williams, who won last week’s title in Madrid, will play either China’s Li Na or Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in the last four.

Holder Maria Sharapova was due to play Venus Williams later on Friday while Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was scheduled to face Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Editing by Clare Fallon

