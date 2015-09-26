Begu and Sasnovich to meet in Korea Open final

Sep 1, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus returns a shot to Sabine Lisicki of Germany on day two of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - Aliaksandra Sasnovich continued her giant-killing run at the Korea Open on Saturday, upsetting second see Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to reach her first WTA final.

The Belarusian, who had to come through the qualifiers to get into the main draw, followed up her earlier wins over Sloane Stephens and Alexandra Dulgheru with a 3-6 6-3 6-3 semi-final victory over Schmiedlova.

Ranked 136th in the world, Sasnovich has won 11 titles on the second tier ITF tour but had never made it to a quarter-finals of a WTA event before this week.

“I wasn’t serving really well today, and I wasn’t playing my best tennis, but I was concentrated. I really wanted to win the match,” Sasnovich said.

”I just kept trying to find some way to win today.

“It’s really exciting for me to be in my first WTA final -- it’s going to be a really nice day for me tomorrow (Sunday).”

Her opponent in Sunday’s final will be the top seed, Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, who charged into the title match with a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 win over Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

Begu is chasing her second career WTA title after winning the Tashkent Open in 2012 and is not underestimating her in-form rival.

“It doesn’t matter if she’s a qualifier or a main draw player, she’s in the finals, and she’s had a really good week,” Begu said.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough match. In a final you always have to expect a tough match. It’s never easy. But I‘m feeling ready. We’ll see what happens.”