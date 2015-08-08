FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pliskova continues her ascent with semi berth at Stanford
#Sports News
August 8, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Pliskova continues her ascent with semi berth at Stanford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 31, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Karolina Pliskova hits a backhand against Andrea Petkovic (not pictured) on day nine of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semi-finals of the Bank of the West Classic with a 6-2 6-4 win over Croatia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday.

The world number 11 will meet American Varvara Lepchenko in the semi-finals on Saturday while Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will play Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the tournament in Stanford.

Lepchenko defeated Mona Barthel of Germany 6-7 6-2 6-3 while Svitolina advanced with a 4-6 7-5 6-1 win over American Alison Riske.

Germany’s Kerber came from behind to beat Poland’s second seed Agnieszka Radwanska 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Win or lose Pliskova will push herself into the top-10 for the first time when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Only world number one Serena Williams (40-1) has won more matches than Pliskova (38-14) this season.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
