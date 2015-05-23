FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stosur takes first title of the year in Strasbourg
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 23, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Stosur takes first title of the year in Strasbourg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sam Stosur of Australia speaks during a round-table meet on the first day of the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - Australian Sam Stosur claimed her first win of the year in timely fashion, beating Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 3-6 6-2 6-3 in the final of the Strasbourg International on Saturday just ahead of the French Open.

Third-seeded Stosur, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2010, broke decisively in the fourth game of the third set and never looked back.

Mladenovic had started brightly but could not maintain her level after she won the first set.

Stosur will be seeded 26th at the French Open, where she will meet American Madison Brengle in the first round.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Douglas Beattie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.