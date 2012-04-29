FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharapova beats top seed Azarenka for first 2012 title
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 29, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

Sharapova beats top seed Azarenka for first 2012 title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's Maria Sharapova hits a backhand to Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during their women's singles final match at the WTA tennis tournament in Stuttgart April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Russia’s Maria Sharapova beat world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-4 in the Stuttgart clay court final on Sunday to claim her first WTA tour title of the year and end a two-match losing streak against the Belarussian.

Sharapova, ranked second in the world, outplayed Azarenka, who had beaten her in the Australian Open final and the Indian Wells final during her 26-match unbeaten run this year.

This was only a second defeat of the year for Azarenka, who was treated for a wrist injury at the start of the second set.

“In such a tough tournament with difficult opponents, it was a good week,” Sharapova said in a courtside interview after her first appearance at the indoor event was sealed with the title.

“(Azarenka) was injured today, maybe she could not perform well but I am happy to be the champion here this year.”

“I was going to use this event as a warm-up (to the French Open) so I did not come much earlier. Maybe I should continue doing it like that,” said the 25-year-old.

Sharapova, far more aggressive in this battle of baseliners, snatched an early break to love and fired two successive aces to take the lead.

The Russian broke her opponent again and fired her fifth ace on set point to rush through the first set in 29 minutes.

Azarenka, who has already won four titles this year, briefly fought back despite the wrist injury but was broken again to trail 5-3.

Sharapova secured the prize money and a luxury sports car with her first match point.

“Obviously I am not happy, but congratulations to Maria,” said the 22-year-old Azarenka, who has reached the final in every event she has entered this year. “Still it was a good week for me.”

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Dave Thompson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.