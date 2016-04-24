FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerber ends Siegemund fairytale to defend Stuttgart title
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 24, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Kerber ends Siegemund fairytale to defend Stuttgart title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 31, 2016; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Angelique Kerber hits a backhand against Victoria Azarenka (not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal during day eleven of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Azarenka won 6-2, 7-5. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

STUTTGART (Reuters) - World number three Angelique Kerber beat qualifier Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-0 on Sunday to defend her Stuttgart Grand Prix title and end her opponent’s sensational run.

Siegemund, who had beaten top-10 players Agnieszka Radwanska, Roberta Vinci and Simona Halep in her previous rounds, raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set, frustrating the Australian Open champion with repeated drop shots.

Kerber, however, quickly reined in her fellow German, breaking the 28-year-old three times to clinch the first set 6-4.

Siegemund, the world number 71 who had never reached a WTA Tour final in her 10-year professional career, needed treatment for a back injury early in the second set.

She came back only to see Kerber inflict further damage with her trademark forehand down the line to go 5-0 up.

The left-handed Kerber then wrapped up the win when Siegemund sent a slice backhand into the net.

“It could not get any better here than today,” said Kerber.

“In the first set I needed to find my rhythm in the beginning. She played a great tournament and I am happy I could beat her today. It was special to win here again.”

After a demanding week, Siegemund felt her fitness was lacking in the second set.

“At the moment I am disappointed,” she said.

“I am completely empty today. I could have played better but she did well. But I had a good week. I reached my limits. At such a level you need the fitness and after seven matches I was missing that today.”

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis

