FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Peng wins first tour title at Tianjin Open
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 16, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

Peng wins first tour title at Tianjin Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - China Open Women's Singles Second Round - Beijing, China - 05/10/16. China's Peng Shuai plays against France's Caroline Garcia.Damir Sagolj

(Reuters) - Chinese veteran Peng Shuai beat American Alison Riske 7-6(3) 6-2 in the final of the Tianjin Open to capture her first Tour title on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Peng was winless in six previous finals but saved 10 of the 12 break points she faced against Riske to wrap up the tense encounter in one hour 46 minutes.

Local favorite Peng, a former U.S. Open semi finalist, finished off her rain-delayed semi-final over Danka Kovinic earlier on Sunday, coming back from a set down to prevail 3-6 7-5 6-3.

Riske, who also played her semi-final earlier on Sunday, was bidding for her second Tour title but failed to recapture the form she displayed in her 6-4 5-7 6-4 semi-final upset of Russian second seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska, who was to face Peng in the quarter-finals, withdrew from the tournament after injuring her right thigh.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.