FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Riske earns reward with first WTA title
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 12, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Riske earns reward with first WTA title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alison Riske of the U.S. serves to Ana Ivanovich of Serbia during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - American Alison Riske won her first WTA title after overpowering Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic in the final of the Tianjin Open in China on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Atlanta, Georgia resident blasted away the U.S. Open quarter-finalist with some powerful serves and mean groundstrokes to take a 6-3 6-4 win.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for me to win my first WTA title,” the world number 62 said after downing the 17-year-old, who was also seeking a first WTA title.

“I was here by myself, which made it even more special, just to know that I was able to do it by myself. I hope I can keep up the momentum.”

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.