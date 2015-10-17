FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Victorious Radwanska closes on WTA Final place
October 17, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Victorious Radwanska closes on WTA Final place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska moved within one win of securing a place at the WTA Finals after thrashing Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Tianjin Open on Saturday.

Radwanska will take on Danka Kovinic in Sunday’s showpiece after the Montenegrin reached her first WTA final by beating Serbian Bojana Jovanovski 6-4 6-7(2) 6-2 in the second semi-final.

World number six Radwanska can join Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova in securing places in the eight woman WTA Finals field by winning her second title of the year and 16th of her career on Sunday.

The WTA Finals begin in Singapore on Oct. 25.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
