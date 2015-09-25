FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wozniacki through to Tokyo semis, Ivanovic beaten
September 25, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Wozniacki through to Tokyo semis, Ivanovic beaten

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark acknowledges fans after her victory over Angelique Kerber of Germany during their Pan Pacific Open women's singles quarter-finals tennis match in Tokyo, Japan, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki battled back after a mid-match slump to beat Angelique Kerber of Germany on Friday and book a place in the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open.

Needing some strong results on the Asian swing to force her way into next month’s WTA Finals, Wozniacki reached the last four with a 6-2 2-6 6-3 win over Kerber, who had won three of their last four clashes.

“It was a tough match -- it always is when I play Angelique,” said Wozniacki, who won the Tokyo event in 2010 and was runner-up last year.

“I started off well in the first set. I was playing well, and she was making quite a few errors. Second set it turned around, but it was competitive toward the end, and in the third set I thought we both played at a really high level.”

Wozniacki’s semi-final opponent will be Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, who defeated Garbine Muguruza of Spain 7-6 (1) 6-1.

The defending champion, Serbia’s Ana Ivanovic, was knocked out in Friday’s quarter-finals by Dominika Cibulkova, losing 7-6 (5) 6-3 to the Slovakian.

Cibulkova will play the 2011 Pan Pacific champion, Agnieszka Radwanska after the Pole overcame big-hitting Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-5 6-2.

“My hands are a bit sore returning those 190km serves, but I‘m good and ready for the next one,” said Radwanska.

Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
